Wright finished with 14 points (6-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt) and four rebounds in 28 minutes during Sunday's 102-82 loss to the Bulls.

Wright got the start in place of the injured Monte Morris (back), finishing as one of four Wizards players in double figures in scoring in Sunday's loss. Wright has scored 10 or more points seven times this year, including in four of his last five outings.