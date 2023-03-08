Wright will start Wednesday's game against the Hawks, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Monte Morris (back) has been cleared to return following a six-game absence, but he'll come off the bench for the first time this season, as Wright remains in the starting lineup for a seventh consecutive contest. Over his past six starts, Wright has averaged 10.2 points, 5.5 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 2.7 steals in 32.2 minutes.