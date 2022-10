Wright has been ruled out indefinitely due to a Grade 2 strain of his right hamstring.

Wright sustained a hamstring injury in the fourth quarter of Tuesday's matchup, and the issue will force him to miss significant time. The 30-year-old will be re-evaluated in approximately three weeks, but he's expected to be sidelined for approximately 6-8 weeks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Johnny Davis will likely have a chance to see increased playing time in Wright's absence.