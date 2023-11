The Wizards announced Saturday that Wright (knee) will miss approximately 4-6 weeks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Wright was slated to miss at least the next two games due to a knee injury he sustained Friday against the Hornets, and he's facing a multi-week absence after being diagnosed with an MCL sprain in his right knee. Landry Shamet and Johnny Davis are candidates to see increased run over the next few weeks.