The Wizards announced Saturday that Wright (knee) will miss approximately 4-to-6 weeks with an MCL sprain in his right kneee, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Wright had already been ruled out for the Wizards' next two games due to the knee injury he sustained Friday against the Hornets, but he'll be in store for an even longer absence after being diagnosed with an MCL sprain. Landry Shamet and Johnny Davis are candidates to see increased run over the next few weeks.