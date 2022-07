Wright and the Wizards agreed to a two-year, $16 million contract Thursday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

After one season with Atlanta, Wright will join the Wizards' backcourt where he figures to play a key role off the bench. In his lone season with the Hawks, the guard averaged 4.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.2 steals in 18.9 minutes of action. Expect the 30-year-old veteran to see minutes behind Johnny Davis, Monte Morris and Bradley Beal.