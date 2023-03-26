Wright will start Sunday's game against the Raptors.
Wright will get another spot start with Monte Morris (groin) sidelined. Across nine starts this season, Wright has averaged 8.3 points, 5.8 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 2.6 steals in 31.2 minutes per game.
