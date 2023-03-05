Wright chipped in 18 points (6-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, seven assists, one block and six steals across 40 minutes during Saturday's 116-109 overtime loss to the Raptors.

Wright was spectacular despite the loss, delivering season-high totals in both points and steals. That makes nine total steals in his past two games, a number that can certainly swing a fantasy matchup. With Monte Morris (back) set to miss at least a few more games, Wright is clearly a must-roster player across all formats. Basically, don't overthink things. If he is available, go and grab him.