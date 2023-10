Wright ended with eight points (3-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, six assists and three steals across 25 minutes during Wednesday's 143-120 loss to the Pacers.

While Tyus Jones will be the Wizards' starting point guard, Wright is a name to monitor in deeper leagues due to his penchant for high-volume steals. Last season, Wright averaged 1.8 steals per game and led the NBA in steal percentage among players who appeared in at least 50 games.