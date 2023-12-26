Wright (knee) has been cleared for action Tuesday against Orlando.

Wright was entirely removed from the injury report Tuesday following a 20-game absence due to a right knee sprain. Returning alongside Johnny Davis (calf) ends the only multi-game absences for Washington, bringing the rotation to full health. Prior to spraining his knee, Wright had averaged 5.8 points, 2.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.6 steals in 16.8 minutes across his last five contests. He'll likely slot into a similar role given that Tyus Jones has been sharp orchestrating the offense, posting 17.8 points and 8.0 assists over his last five games.