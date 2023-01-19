Wright posted 11 points (3-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals across 22 minutes during Wednesday's 116-105 win over the Knicks.

Wright came off the bench once again Wednesday, but he topped 20 minutes of playing time for a fourth consecutive game while scoring in double figures for the first time this season. He's made 12 appearances since returning from a hamstring injury, he's averaged 5.8 points, 3.5 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 19.8 minutes per game.