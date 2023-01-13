Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. said Wright will continue to have a minutes restriction for Friday's game versus the Knicks, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
Wright has been on a minutes restriction since recovering from a hamstring injury. The 30-year-old guard saw 25 minutes of action in his previous game, so it seems like he still has a reasonably long leash.
More News
-
Wizards' Delon Wright: Contributes across the board in win•
-
Wizards' Delon Wright: Just 19 minutes in victory Sunday•
-
Wizards' Delon Wright: Active Friday•
-
Wizards' Delon Wright: Remains sidelined against Utah•
-
Wizards' Delon Wright: Hopeful to return soon•
-
Wizards' Delon Wright: Starting to ramp up•