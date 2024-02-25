Avdija (heel) is out for Sunday's game against Cleveland.

Avdija will miss his second consecutive game due to a left heel contusion. Landry Shamet started in Avdija's stead in Friday's 147-106 loss to the Thunder and is likely to stick on the top unit once again Sunday. Before sustaining the heel injury, Avdija had been in the midst of a stellar February, posting five games with 20-plus points and three with double-digit rebounds.