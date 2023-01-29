Avdija finished with 15 points (5-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), nine rebounds, two steals and one assist across 27 minutes in Saturday's 113-103 win over the Pelicans.

The Wizards are unlikely to entrust Avdija with a high-usage role on offense even while Kristaps Porzingis (ankle) is sidelined, but the continued absence of Porzingis as well as the recent trade of Rui Hachimura to the Lakers has at least opened up more opportunities for the 2020 lottery pick. Avdija has played no fewer than 25 minutes in any of Washington's last five games and is now averaging 10.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.8 three-pointers in 28.6 minutes per contest. Those numbers might be enough to give Avdija some short-term relevancy in 12-team category leagues, though his value may take a hit to some degree if Porzingis returns to action at some point during the upcoming week.