Avdija contributed 15 points (5-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, four assists and three steals over 24 minutes during Wednesday's 130-117 loss to the Mavericks.

The three steals tied his season high while the three made three-pointers established a new one, and it's the third time in 11 games Avdija has delivered at least 15 points. The ninth overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft is growing into a larger role on the rebuilding Wizards, and while he's already on pace for a career-best campaign, his production could find another level simply by virtue of more court time -- after not seeing more than 27 minutes a night through the first five contests, Avdija played at least 28 in five straight before getting a bit of a breather Wednesday during a game in which Washington trailed by 20 at the half. If his workload settles in at or even above 30 minutes a game, more fantasy value should follow.