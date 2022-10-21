Avdija (ankle) will actually be active for Friday's matchup with the Bulls, correcting an earlier report that listed him as out.

Avdija suffered a sprained ankle early in the regular season opener on Wednesday, forcing him to miss the rest of the contest after just eight minutes of action. The 21-year-old started Wednesday's tilt and should be expected to maintain that status for Friday's affair. However, the Wizards may be cautious with his workload, given the recency of the injury.