Avdija went for 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt), seven rebounds and one assist in 26 minutes off the bench during the loss to the Grizzlies on Tuesday.

Tuesday marked the first time Feb. 3 that Avdija had scored in double figures. Since moving to the bench, he's struggled to add much of any sort of contribution, averaging just 4.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists while playing in 20.5 minutes per game.