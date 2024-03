Avdija (knee) is available for Thursday's game against the Kings.

Avdija was questionable for Thursday's matchup, but he'll put an end to his three-game absence. He's averaged 16.9 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 34.1 minutes per game over seven appearances in March, but it's unclear whether he'll have any limitations during his first game back in action.