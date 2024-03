Avdija (heel) is questionable for Friday's game against the Clippers.

Avdija returned to action Thursday following a two-game absence due to a left heel contusion and didn't face any restrictions, playing 43 minutes and grabbing 15 rebounds during an overtime loss to the Lakers. Given the hefty workload, it's not surprising to see Washington contemplating resting the forward for the second half of a back-to-back set.