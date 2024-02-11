Avdija produced 21 points (9-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, five assists and one block across 39 minutes during Saturday's 119-113 loss to the 76ers.

Avdija had an impressive performance Saturday and recorded a double-double in consecutive games for the second time in the current campaign. Even though he still lacks consistency on a game-to-game basis, there's no question Avdija has improved massively compared to the 2022-23 season. He's averaging career-best marks in points (13.0) and assists (3.8) per game while also grabbing 6.4 rebounds per contest.