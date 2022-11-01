Avdija ended with zero points (0-1 FG), one rebound, two assists and one block over 17 minutes during Monday's 118-111 loss to the 76ers.

Avdija was held scoreless for the first time all season in this one, in a game that coincidentally was his first coming off the bench. He did play 17 minutes in the game, a slight increase from the 11 he saw the previous night, but he hasn't produced much in the box score of late after posting a couple of good outings early in the season. He's likey a drop candidate in many formats at this point but may hang around on rosters in some deeper leagues.