Avdija supplied zero points (0-2 FG) and one rebound across nine minutes during Friday's 117-116 loss to the Hornets.

Avdija started his 14th straight game Friday but was benched in the second half in favor of Corey Kispert. Avdija had a nice stretch in mid-to-late November as the Wizards dealt with injuries, but he's struggled to be effective when the team's core is healthy. Over his past five appearances, he's shot just 35.5 percent from the field and 15.4 percent from deep. Even in deep leagues, it's becoming difficult to hold onto the forward.