Avdija amassed 21 points (9-18 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 0-4 FT), 13 rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal over 34 minutes during Friday's 110-104 victory over Brooklyn.

Avdija led all players in Friday's game in rebounds while ending as one of two Wizards with 20 or more points and adding a team-high-tying assist total in an all-around showing. Avdija set season-best mark in rebounds in the win, posting his third game with 20 or more points this year. He has tallied a double-double in two of his last five contests.