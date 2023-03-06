Avdija closed with 17 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, two assists and three steals across 31 minutes during Sunday's 117-111 loss to the Bucks.

Avdija turned in a strong all-around performance and put together his best scoring night since Feb. 8. He shot with efficiency from the field, hitting 50.0 percent of his tries while also snagging two of his six rebounds on the offensive end. Avdija has struggled to show much consistency from a scoring standpoint, as he's tallied double figures in only one of his last five appearances.