Avdija scored eight points (2-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding 10 rebounds in 28 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 104-91 win over the Celtics.

The rookie tied his season high in boards, but Avdija continues to struggle with his offensive game. Since moving to the second unit four games ago, the 20-year-old is averaging 7.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 threes while shooting just 29.4 percent (10-for-34) from the floor.