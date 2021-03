Avdija scored three points (1-10 FG, 1-7 3Pt) to go along with eight rebounds and one block across 32 minutes in Tuesday's loss to the Hornets.

Avdija started his third consecutive contest and hard a large enough role to be productive. However, he struggled with getting his shot to fall -- particularly from three-point range -- which ruined his performance. Since entering the starting lineup, Avdija has averaged 6.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists across 30.3 minutes.