Avdija closed with nine points (3-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 20 rebounds and three assists over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 100-97 victory over the Bulls.

The 20 boards were a career high for the third-year forward, who was making his first start since Dec. 20 with Kristaps Porzingis (ribs) sidelined. Avdija had only 11 rebounds total over his prior three games, so he's been far from a consistent force on the glass, but he does have six other games this season with double-digit boards. If Porzingis misses additional time, Avdija could provide a short-term boost in that category.