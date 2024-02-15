Avdija closed Wednesday's 133-126 loss to the Pelicans with 43 points (13-24 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 11-13 FT), 15 rebounds, three assists and one block across 40 minutes.

The fourth-year forward just tied his prior career high of 25 points Monday against the Mavericks, but Avdija smashed through that mark in the third quarter Wednesday. The 15 boards also tied his season high, and he has three double-doubles in the last four games while topping 20 points in each. The ninth overall pick in the 2020 Draft seems to be breaking out at last -- over the last 12 contests, Avdija is averaging 19.2 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.9 threes while shooting 58.5 percent from the floor and a blistering 56.1 percent from beyond the arc.