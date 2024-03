Avdija (heel) will play in Friday's game against the Clippers.

Avdija was carrying a questionable tag prior to this update due to a nagging heel issue, but he looked terrific Thursday with 15 points (5-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 15 rebounds, five assists and one steal in 43 minutes. Although Friday is the second leg of a back-to-back set, there's been no mention of any restrictions.