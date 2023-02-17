Avdija recorded 10 points (3-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and two steals over 24 minutes during Thursday's 114-106 victory over the Timberwolves.

Avdija wasn't particularly efficient from the field with his shooting, but he still posted a decent fantasy line due to his contributions in peripheral categories such as rebounds, assists and steals. He ended one rebound away from recording what would've been his fourth double-double over his last 12 games, and he's averaging 11.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.3 steals per game across eight February appearances.