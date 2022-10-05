Wizards head coach Wes Unseld said Avdija (groin) was a partial participant in practice Wednesday and is considered doubtful for Monday's preseason game against the Hornets, Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Avdija didn't play in either of the team's exhibition contests against the Warriors in Japan, and he's trending towards a third straight absence due to a lingering groin issue he picked up while playing for the Israeli national team over the Summer. If available, the 2020 first-round pick is expected to be a core part of Washington's rotation to start the 2022-23 campaign.