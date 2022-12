Avdija (back) is considered questionable for Tuesday's matchup against the 76ers, Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Avdija has missed back-to-back games due to back soreness and is in jeopardy of missing a third. Will Barton, who was a late scratch Friday with back pain, is also considered questionable, so if both forwards are sidelined again, Rui Hachimura and Corey Kispert would likely see increased roles off the bench.