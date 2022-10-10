Avdija (groin), who is out for Monday's preseason game against the Hornets, participated in 3-on-3 activities Sunday and Monday, Ava Wallace of The Washington Post reports.

Avdija is missing a third consecutive game due to a left groin strain, and Friday's exhibition game against the Knicks marks his final chance to suit up prior to the start of the regular season. It's not yet clear whether he'll be available against New York, but he seems to be trending in the right direction with just over a week remaining until the regular season.