Avdija finished Tuesday's 113-110 win over the Suns with 16 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and one block in 36 minutes.

Although Avdija's numbers have been a little volatile, he's been a steady producer as a starter for the Wizards this season. His stat lines may occasionally disappoint but the two double-doubles over his last three games are worth noting.