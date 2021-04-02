Avdija registered 11 points (4-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-5 FT), 10 rebounds, an assist and a steal across 34 minutes in Thursday's loss against the Pistons.

Avdija has had a fair share of ups-and-downs this season, but the promising rookie has scored in double digits in three of his last six appearances, including two of his last three starts. This was his first double-double of the season, as well, and while he can't be relied upon for sustained production on a nightly basis, he's certainly moving in the right direction.