Avdija suffered a dislocated left pinkie finger in Friday's 107-106 overtime win over the Heat, Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington reports. He finished with three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three assists and one rebound over 14 minutes.

The injury sidelined Avdija for the final 24 minutes of the contest and disrupted a string of quality performances for the third-year wing, who had averaged 14.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.0 three-pointers, 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocks in 32.5 minutes over his last four appearances coming into Friday. Fortunately, Avdija's removal from the game looks to have been out of an abundance of caution, as head coach Wes Unseld Jr. said afterward that Avdija popped the dislocated finger back in place and could have returned, if necessary. Consider him probable to play in Sunday's game against the Hornets until the Wizards update his status.