Avdija racked up 21 points (9-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists and one steal over 34 minutes during Friday's 136-124 win over the Spurs.

Bradley Beal (knee) and Kyle Kuzma (ankle) sitting out has opened a ton of usage for Avdija, and he's certainly making the most of his opportunity. He has two double-doubles over his last three games, averaging 17.3 points, 9.7 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.3 three-pointers in that span.