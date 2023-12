Avdija accumulated 13 points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists and one steal across 35 minutes during Thursday's 118-117 win over the Trail Blazers.

It's the fourth-year forward's first double-double of the season after he collected 11 over 76 appearances in 2022-23. Avdija's production continues to inch up, and while he isn't having a breakout campaign, he's averaged 11.3 points, 6.1 boards and 4.7 assists over the last 11 games.