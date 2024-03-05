Avdija logged 16 points (6-18 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Monday's 127-115 loss to the Jazz.

The double-double was the 10th of the season for Avdija, and his second in three games since returning from a heel injury. The fourth-year forward is finally developing into the player the Wizards were hoping to get when they selected him ninth overall in the 2020 Draft, and over 11 contests since the beginning of February, Avdija is averaging 19.2 points, 9.1 boards, 3.1 assists and 2.0 threes while shooting 51.7 percent from the floor and 45.8 percent (22-for-48) from long distance.