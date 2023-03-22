Avdija racked up 15 points (5-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals across 34 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 122-112 loss to Orlando.

With Kyle Kuzma (ankle) sidelined, Avdija saw his biggest workload in over a month and turned it into his ninth double-double of the season. The third-year forward remains inconsistent -- he's scored in double digits only three times in 11 games so far in March -- but with Kuzma potentially out for a while, Avdija could have some short-term fantasy value.