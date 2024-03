Avdija (knee) is doubtful for Sunday's game against Boston.

Avdija appears on track to miss his second consecutive game due to a right knee bruise. He joins a lengthy list of injured Wizards on Sunday, including Tyus Jones (back) and Landry Shamet (calf) who are inactive, as well as Kyle Kuzma (shoulder) and Bilal Coulibaly (wrist), who are questionable.