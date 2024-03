Avdija (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Celtics.

As expected, Avdija has been downgraded from doubtful to out, joining Tyus Jones (back) and Landry Shamet (calf) as inactive. Kyle Kuzma (shoulder) and Bilal Coulibaly (wrist) are questionable, so Washington is in danger of being extremely shorthanded versus the best team in the NBA. Avdija's next chance to suit up will come Tuesday versus the Rockets.