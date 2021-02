Avdija recorded 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt), four rebounds and a steal across 33 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Heat.

Avdija has scored 13 or more points in three of his last five appearances, and that's a clear uptick compared to his first weeks of the campaign, as he scored in double digits just once over his first nine NBA games. The rookie is struggling with consistency, but he seems to be trending in the right direction and should remain valuable as long as he keeps starting.