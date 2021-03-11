Avdija registered 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist and one steal in a 127-112 loss to the Grizzlies on Wednesday.

Avdija put together an efficient performance in his first game after the All-Star break. The forward had been struggling of late, scoring in double figures just one time in his previous 14 games to close out the first half of the season. The rookie is averaging just 6.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game this season, so hopefully this solid game will propel him to a strong second half of the year.