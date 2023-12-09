Avdija logged 15 points (6-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal in 27 minutes during Friday's 124-97 loss to the Nets.

Avdija was the second leading scorer on the Wizards behind Kyle Kuzma, in a game that Washington shoot 18.2 percent from beyond the arc. Avdija is quietly averaging a career-high 12.1 points per game while shooting 51.9 percent from the floor and 35.7 percent from three.