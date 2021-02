Avdija will come off the bench Monday against the Bulls, freelance NBA reporter Quinton Mayo reports.

The 20-year-old will come off the bench for the first time this season as Davis Bertans joins the starting five. Avdija is averaging 7.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 22.4 minutes this season and figures to have a similar workload in a reserve role Monday.