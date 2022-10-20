Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. expects Avdija to start in Friday's home-opener against the Bulls, Ava Wallace of The Washington Post reports.

Avdija rolled his ankle less than eight minutes into Wednesday's 114-107 win over the Bulls. Avdija seems to have avoided a long-term injury and isn't expected to miss any additional time. The third-year forward has been dealing with injuries all preseason, so it is possible the Wizards will ease him into the rotation with limited minutes.