Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. expects Avdija to start in Friday's home-opener against the Bulls, Ava Wallace of The Washington Post reports.
Avdija rolled his ankle less than eight minutes into Wednesday's 114-107 win over the Bulls. Avdija seems to have avoided a long-term injury and isn't expected to miss any additional time. The third-year forward has been dealing with injuries all preseason, so it is possible the Wizards will ease him into the rotation with limited minutes.
More News
-
Wizards' Deni Avdija: Questionable to return Wednesday•
-
Wizards' Deni Avdija: In starting five for opener•
-
Wizards' Deni Avdija: Practices in full Sunday•
-
Wizards' Deni Avdija: Out Friday•
-
Wizards' Deni Avdija: Increases activity level Thursday•
-
Wizards' Deni Avdija: Limited participant Wednesday•