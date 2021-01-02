Avdija scored 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt) while adding seven rebounds, three assists and three steals across 27 minutes in Friday's win over the Timberwolves.

Avdija posted his best scoring output of the season, as he had scored nine or fewer points in every one of his previous five appearances as a starter. The promising rookie finally showed glimpses of what he can do in the NBA, hitting three shots from behind the arc while also making an impact on the defensive side of the ball. He will try to build off this performance to repeat these numbers Sunday in a tough matchup against the Nets.