Avdija contributed 19 points (7-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 14 rebounds, nine assists, one block and one steal across 37 minutes during Saturday's 127-99 win over Atlanta.
Avdija dominated the Hawks, falling just one assist short of a triple-double. He has now scored double-digits in eight of the past nine games, coupling that with an abundance of assists and rebounds. To top things off, he has at least one steal in 13 straight games, continuing his strong season. Quite clearly, Avdija is a must-roster player across all formats.
