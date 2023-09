Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. said Thursday that Avdija (hip) is set to participate fully in training camp Tuesday, Joshua Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Avdija's hip injury stopped him from playing for the Israeli national team in the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup. However, he appears fully healthy ahead of the 2023-24 season. The 22-year-old forward is expected to be one of Washington's first off the bench this year.